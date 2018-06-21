Supreme Court rules South Dakota can tax sales by out-of-state sellers

The court held: “Because the physical presence rule of Quill is unsound and incorrect, Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298, and National Bellas Hess, Inc. v. Department of Revenue of Ill., 386 U.S. 753, are overruled.” Justice Kennedy delivered the opinion, joined by Justices Thomas, Ginsburg, Alito, and Gorsuch. Justices Thomas and Gorsuch filed concurring opinions. Justice Roberts dissented, joined by Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan.



The court found Quill to be “flawed on its own terms,” noting, “Quill creates rather than resolves market distortions.” The opinion reads, “The Internet's prevalence and power have changed the dynamics of the national economy." The physical presence rule “is a judicially created tax shelter for businesses that limit their physical presence in a State but sell their goods and services to the State’s consumers, something that has become easier and more prevalent as technology has advanced. The rule also produces an incentive to avoid physical presence in multiple States, affecting development that might be efficient or desirable.”

The court noted that South Dakota alone loses approximately $48 to $58 million every year because it cannot compel out-of-state vendors to collect and remit sales tax. For the majority, Justice Kennedy wrote:

“This Court should not prevent States from collecting lawful taxes through a physical presence rule that can be satisfied only if there is an employee or a building in the State.”

“Quill puts both local businesses and many interstate businesses with physical presence at a competitive disadvantage relative to remote sellers.”

“In the name of federalism and free markets, Quill does harm to both. The physical presence rule it defines has limited States’ ability to seek long-term prosperity and has prevented market participants from competing on an even playing field.”

“It is essential to public confidence in the tax system that the Court avoid creating inequitable exceptions. ... By giving some online retailers an arbitrary advantage over their competitors who collect state sales taxes, Quill’s physical presence rule has limited States’ ability to seek long-term prosperity and has prevented market participants from competing on an even playing field.”

The court found that “South Dakota affords small merchants a reasonable degree of protection” under SB 106. Furthermore, the state’s tax system “includes several features that appear designed to prevent discrimination against or undue burdens upon interstate commerce.” The court also noted that South Dakota is a member of the Streamline Sales and Use Tax Agreement, which “standardizes taxes to reduce administrative and compliance costs.”

Dissenting, Justices Roberts wrote, “I agree that Bellas Hess was wrongly decided.” However, he “oppose[s] discarding the physical presence rule,” maintaining that “any alteration to those rules with the potential to disrupt the development of such a critical segment of the economy should be undertaken by Congress.” He further noted that the Supreme Court “does not overturn its precedents lightly.”

The dissenting justices wrote:

“The Court proceeds with an inexplicable sense of urgency,” especially given that “states and local governments are already able to collect approximately 80 percent of the tax revenue that would be available if there were no physical-presence rule.”

“The Court … breezily disregards the costs that its decision will impose on retailers.”

The dissenting opinion highlights the more than 10,000 tax jurisdictions and the complexity of state sales tax laws: “A few examples: New Jersey knitters pay sales tax on yarn purchased for art projects, but not on yarn earmarked for sweaters. ... Texas taxes sales of plain deodorant at 6.25 percent but imposes no tax on deodorant with antiperspirant.”

The crux of the dissenting opinion is that Congress is better positioned “to address these questions in a wide variety of ways.” It reads: “Congress can also provide a nuanced answer to the troubling question whether any change will have retroactive effect.”

Concluding, Justice Roberts wrote, “I would let Congress decide whether to depart from the physical-presence rule that has governed this area for half a century.”