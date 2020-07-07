Survey reveals state of finance during COVID-19

Finance automation technology has helped during the pandemic
The survey found that nearly half of respondents (47%) found finance automation technologies to be very helpful in handling the changes that came along with the pandemic. When asked which types of finance automation technology have been the most helpful, the top three responses were ecommerce platforms (36%), subscription billing software (25%), and tax compliance technology (18%).
Interestingly, while many respondents have seen the value of technology during this time, 32% also stated that their companies have had to make cuts to technology expenses as a result of the economic impact of COVID-19. Further, while tax compliance technology was among the top technologies that have helped finance professionals during this time, only 7% of respondents said that tax compliance has been a priority for them since the onset of COVID-19.
Cash flow is critical to COVID-19 response
A major takeaway from the survey is that companies are focusing heavily on maintaining an incoming flow of cash. Respondents were asked to select the top three finance functions that have increased in priority for them during COVID-19 and 57% cited managing cash flows as a top priority for their teams. Similarly, when asked about their company’s current level of cash flow, the majority of respondents (64%) noted they’ve seen a reduction in cash flow at their companies.
As companies work to respond to the immediate challenge posed by the pandemic, there’s a strict focus on understanding the risks to their business, while protecting their employees and continuing to serve customers. As the survey results show, finance teams are focusing heavily on the influx of cash into their business to support their company’s rapid response to the pandemic.
Another key takeaway is that finance teams are focusing heavily on customer retention and payment collections.
Customer retention is having an increased impact on revenue
Seventy percent of respondents noted that delayed customer payments, credits, and cancellations have impacted their revenue in some way. Unsurprisingly, 48% of respondents also said that collections and payments from customers have become a top priority during COVID-19. As businesses work to manage cash flow during the pandemic, finance teams are putting added emphasis on collecting customer payments and managing other disruptions, like cancellations.
While most respondents said that delays in customer payments and cancellations are having an impact on revenue, most companies are only seeing a small portion of customers pause services or seek delayed payments or credits. Half of the respondents said that 1–25% of their customer base has seen delayed payments or credits, while 43% of respondents cited the same percentage for customers pausing services. Despite a small portion of customers changing their service levels or spend with companies, the majority of finance professionals are seeing an impact on their overall revenue.