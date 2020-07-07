Survey reveals state of finance during COVID-19

Priority finance functions amid COVID-19

Those surveyed were asked how their priorities shifted in the wake of COVID-19. Respondents were prompted to select the top three functions that increased in priority for them. The top three responses overall included:

Managing cash flows — 57%

Collections and payments — 48%

Forecasting and metrics — 45%

Other top responses included billing and invoices (23%), headcount planning (15%), and revenue protection and sales promotions (14%).

Respondents were asked to choose the top three functions that have become a priority during COVID-19. They were asked to choose from the following list: audits, billing and invoicing, business intelligence, closing the books, collection and payments from customers, financial reporting, forecasting and metrics reporting, headcount planning, managing cash flows, pricing and packaging strategies, product line profitability analysis, quotes and orders, revenue protection and sales promotions, revenue recognition, securing credit, supply chain management, tax compliance and other regulatory requirements, and other.

Interestingly, respondents noted that the same finance functions that have become a priority during COVID-19 have also become a priority to automate or migrate to the cloud. The top three functions included:

Billing and invoicing — 33%

Collection and payments — 28%

Forecasting and metrics reporting — 28%

Impact of finance technology solutions

To understand how tools and technology are being leveraged throughout the pandemic and the resulting impact, respondents were asked to discuss how technology is helping and what types of solutions have been the most effective.

Of those surveyed, 47% noted that finance automation technology (ecommerce platforms, point-of-sale systems, tax compliance software, subscription billing software, etc.) has helped their business handle the financial changes that came with COVID-19.

The top three types of finance automation technology respondents have found to be the most helpful included: