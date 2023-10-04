CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption

Short-staffed businesses in any industry basically have three options: Ask existing employees to work more hours, cut back on services, or invest in technology to improve the efficiency of the current workforce. Many chief financial officers facing staffing challenges now favor leaning into artificial intelligence (AI), according to new research from Avalara.

We surveyed approximately 300 CFOs in the United States and United Kingdom to get their take on talent availability, economic conditions, and AI. The survey findings suggest CFOs on both sides of the Atlantic are concerned about the economy and facing talent shortages. Many plan to use AI to drive efficiency, profitability, and productivity. Read on for details.