CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption

Just over half (51%) of the CFOs surveyed on both sides of the Atlantic are anticipating a recession and operating in cutback mode. Fewer than 37% have shifted back to a growth mode, and only 10% are staying their current course, neither cutting back nor expanding. There weren’t significant differences between the transatlantic responses.
What do the polled CFOs consider to be reliable indicators of a recession?
- Consumer spending (76%)
- Consumer Price Index (59%)
- Producer Price Index (57%)
Whether optimistic or concerned about the state of the economy, and whether their business is growing or contracting, CFOs surveyed are generally feeling the impact of the shortage of available talent in the accounting and finance sectors. Many plan to invest in AI tools in the coming months to find efficiency, drive productivity, and bolster profitability.
Avalara understands the value AI can provide to businesses when it comes to automating tax compliance. Earlier this year, we launched the first sales tax plugin for ChatGPT that allows users to ask the platform to calculate and research sales tax rates based on their location. Avalara also leverages AI across our portfolio of tax compliance solutions to power data extraction from tax documents, assign tax and Harmonized System (HS) codes on transactions, and more. Learn more about the future of tax compliance with AI in our on-demand webinar.
Avalara’s tax compliance platform has solutions to automate the end-to-end compliance journey for CFOs and their teams. Learn more about the Avalara platform here.
Survey methodology: Research was conducted by Censuswide with 307 full-time CFOs in the U.S. and U.K. (aged 18+) between August 25, and August 31, 2023. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles and is a member of The British Polling Council.