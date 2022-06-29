The current tariffs on Chinese imports are the work of former President Trump, who implemented a series of levies on goods imported from all over the globe as part of his overall “America First” economic agenda. By making imported goods more expensive, Trump aimed to punish foreign companies that dumped product into the U.S. market below the cost of production, and to reduce competitive pressure on American producers and manufacturers.

Tariffs don’t exist in a vacuum, however, and the nations hit by U.S. tariffs promptly retaliated. The resulting trade wars ​​— which Trump proclaimed were “good and easy to win” — ended up costing U.S. consumers nearly $80 billion, according to the Tax Foundation, as companies passed on their increased tariff costs.

According to the nonpartisan Tax Foundation, the tariffs amounted to “one of the largest tax increases in decades.”

In fact, several noted economists believe the tariffs hurt American companies and consumers more than the foreign competitors they targeted.

The Biden administration has undone some of the previous administration’s tariffs, but the Section 301 tariffs against China are still in place. This includes 25% tariffs on some $250 billion worth of imported goods, and 7.5% tariffs on another $112 billion worth of imports. Items affected range from industrial imports of depleted uranium to infrared lamps to fresh, canned, and frozen fish. The tariffs apply to roughly two-thirds of all the things the United States imports from China.

Complying with the tariffs means negotiating a lengthy list of 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule codes (HTS or HS codes) for specific products, which were revised earlier this year.) This has added to the complexities importers face — particularly those who haven’t automated their cross-border tax compliance processes.

China retaliated by slapping tariffs of between 15% and 25% on $2.5 billion worth of U.S. goods. This resulted in lost export sales for American producers — particularly farmers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture made $14.5 billion in direct payments to farmers during the Trump presidency, to help them make up for those lost sales.