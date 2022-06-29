Also complicating the U.S.-China relationship: China’s human rights record, particularly when it comes to its treatment of its Muslim minorities in Central Asia.
The Uyghurs (pronounced “we-gyer” in English) are an ethnic minority group primarily living in Xinjiang Province in the northwest corner of China. The province borders Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and several other Central and South Asian countries. Speakers of a Turkic language, the Uyghurs’ ancestors began adopting Islam starting in the 10th century.
Situated in an arid region along one of the ancient Silk Routes linking Europe and East Asia, the area has alternated between Chinese rule and independence for more than 1,500 years. The Chinese Qing dynasty conquered the region in the 17th century. During the 20th century, the rivalry between China and the Soviet Union contributed to tension at the border. In the 1950s and 1960s, the government in Beijing moved significant numbers of ethnic Han people into the region (the Han are the majority ethnic group in China, comprising more than 90% of the population). This created tensions with ethnic Uyghurs and Kazakhs.
Between 2009 and 2014, there were a series of escalating riots, street battles, and car bombings involving Uyghur and Han ethnic groups. This led to a major crackdown by the Beijing government: According to Western observers, more than a million Chinese Muslims — primarily Uyghurs — have been sent to reeducation camps in what activists say is an attempt to wipe out their culture, language, and religion.
Other Uyghurs — some 80,000 or more — reportedly have been taken out of Xinjiang Province and forced to work in other Chinese factories operated by leading global brands.
People interned in the camps have been subjected to forced labor. Originally, this involved making clothing and other goods from cotton, which is widely grown in Xinjiang. But according to the U.S. Department of Labor, Uyghur people are being forced to make products ranging from hair care goods to canned fish under conditions close to slavery.
At one internment camp, Uyghur workers “receive little pay, are not allowed to leave, and have limited or no communication with family members,” according to one Labor Department report. “When not working, the Uyghur workers must learn Mandarin and undergo ideological indoctrination.”
The United States has branded Chinese government actions against the Uyghurs as genocide.