According to the court documents, whether the retailer collected sales tax depended on whether the installed appliance became part of the real property or retained its character as personal property. If the retailer determined the appliances were “incorporated into, and permanently affixed to, real estate,” it didn’t collect sales tax on the sale of the appliance.
The retailer considered built-in dishwashers, over-the-range microwaves, wall ovens, and similar appliances to be “built-in” and “permanently affixed to real estate” after installation. And you can see their point. An over-the-range microwave is certainly more affixed to real estate than an on-the-counter microwave.
However, the court found the built-in appliances in question to be neither permanently affixed nor an integral part of the real estate. It didn’t have to go far for evidence, because the retailer’s installation contract specified that the customer must be replacing an existing appliance.
“The fact that the to-be-installed appliance is replacing a similar one would fatally undermine any characterization of either permanency or integrality,” observed the court.