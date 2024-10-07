When a business’s real occupation is in doubt, the primary occupation of a taxpayer is based on the “substance of the transaction” test. Here it comes down to whether the article sold has any value to the purchaser without the services rendered by the vendor.

For a sales tax exemption to apply to the retailer’s sales of appliances in this situation, the retailer would have to prove the appliances have “no value to the customers except as a result of the services” rendered by the taxpayer.

And it couldn’t: The retailer conceded that it sells appliances to purchasers who don’t hire the retailer to perform the installation services. “Clearly, the product (i.e., the built-in appliance) has value even in the absence of the service (the installation),” noted the case text. The substance of the transaction test established the retailer to be a retailer and not a construction contractor, “even when it contracts with a purchaser to install the appliances [it] sells.”

Furthermore, the court found there to be “a real and substantial difference between a retailer … [that] primarily sells appliances to the end user and whose installation services are merely incidental to the sale of the appliance, and a construction contractor … [that] provides a service for which the appliance is merely incidental.”