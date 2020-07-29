Taxing Tomorrow: States reshape nexus laws for remote employees

Summary: States reconsider how nexus laws apply to remote workers as mandatory work-from-home orders transition to voluntary work-from-home decisions.

No one knows how long the current coronavirus pandemic will last, whether a vaccine will be effective, or how much longer businesses (and individuals) will be able to endure social distancing requirements. But we do know Google employees can now choose to work from home until July 2021, and that other companies will allow at least some employees to work from home permanently in the wake of COVID-19.

Like Google, states are reevaluating work-from-home policies. Yet, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the decision in part so employees with families could “plan for uncertain school years that may involve at-home instruction,” state tax authorities are focusing on tax revenue and the impact of new work-from-home policies on nexus.

Under normal circumstances, having a physical presence in a state establishes nexus — a connection that creates a tax obligation — with that state. A California-based business with remote employees in Texas would have to comply with Texas franchise, sales, and other tax laws. A resident of Florida temporarily working in New York would be liable for New York income tax. And so forth.

When stay-at-home orders first led businesses to allow or mandate new work-from-home policies, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and several other states said they would not seek to impose nexus “solely on the basis of” employees temporarily working remotely in their states because of COVID-19. An outlier, New York Governor Cuomo said temporary remote employees would be liable for New York income tax.

The longer the pandemic endures, the more states may follow New York’s lead.

Indeed, some states made clear from the outset that protections from nexus would apply only so long as official work-from-home orders (issued by an applicable government agency) or states of emergency were in effect. Once those expire, normal nexus enforcement will likely resume.