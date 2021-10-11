Taxing try-before-you-buy subscription services in Illinois

ST-21-0025-GIL emphasized what can be found on the department’s Sales & Use Taxes web page, summarized here:
In-state retailers (i.e., retailers that have inventory and headquarters in Illinois) must collect and remit state and local retailers’ occupation tax (aka, sales tax) at the rate in effect at the origin of the sale. They can reimburse themselves by collecting use tax from buyers.
Out-of-state retailers with no physical presence in Illinois (i.e., remote retailers) are liable for state and local retailers’ occupation tax as of January 1, 2021, if in the preceding 12-month period, they met one of the following thresholds:
- $100,000 or more in cumulative gross receipts from sales of tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois; or
- 200 or more separate transactions for the sale of tangible personal property to purchasers in Illinois
Out-of-state sellers (i.e., out-of-state retailers with a physical presence in Illinois) must determine on a sale-by-sale basis if their selling activities take place in Illinois:
- If selling activities occur in Illinois, they typically owe state and local retailers’ occupation tax at the rate in effect at the origin of the sale
- If selling activities occur outside of Illinois, they must collect and remit use tax
With respect to the try-before-you-buy subscription service model, the Illinois Department of Revenue made an interesting point that’s worth quoting here.
“Generally, if tangible personal property is maintained as inventory in Illinois, whether eligible for the demonstration use exemption or not, the sale of the property will result in State and local Retailers' Occupation Tax liability due to the maintenance of inventory at an Illinois location. … For example, if a company ships items of tangible personal property that it owns to a customer in Illinois pursuant to a subscription so that the customer may try the property before making a decision whether to purchase or return the property, and the customer decides to purchase the item, then the sale is subject to both State and local Retailers’ Occupation Tax at the customer’s location, because the company’s inventory is at that location at the time of the sale.”
Try-before-you-buy subscriptions can be a successful business model for some companies, but it certainly doesn’t make sales and use tax compliance any easier. Explore how automating sales tax calculation, collection, and remittance can.