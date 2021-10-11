Taxing try-before-you-buy subscription services in Illinois

Though most of us wouldn’t dream of buying a car before taking it for a test drive, we regularly purchase sundry other goods from ecommerce sites without trying them first. Try-before-you-buy programs offer an appealing alternative, as they combine the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of in-store browsing. Try-before-you-buy subscription services hold further allure for many consumers; however, determining how to tax try-before-you-buy subscription services and any subsequent sales can be challenging for the companies that offer them — particularly in Illinois.

To wit, the Illinois Department of Revenue recently fielded questions from a company that sells merchandise to consumers via a subscription-based business model. The company wished to know “how it should account for Illinois sales/use taxes, including its monthly subscription receipts and sales proceeds.”

The company claims it has no store or other place of business in Illinois and is headquartered outside of Illinois. It operates an ecommerce site that offers customers a month-to-month subscription service, allowing them to try different types of merchandise to determine if they want to buy. All merchandise is shipped from and returned to a location outside of the state.

In General Information Letter ST-21-0025-GIL, the Illinois Department of Revenue broadly discussed and analyzed whether:

Receipts for subscription service are subject to state or local sales tax in Illinois

Receipts for subscription service are subject to Illinois rental purchase agreement occupation and use tax

Merchandise used for demonstration purposes is subject to Illinois use tax

Merchandise sold in Illinois would be subject to sales tax or use tax

Note: A General Information Letter (GIL) is nonbinding for the department and not a statement of department policy. It directs taxpayers to regulations and other sources of information that provide useful information.