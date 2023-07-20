How technology can help you break through B2B and D2C obstacles

Many manufacturers expanded their sales channels in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — adding (or increasing) efforts to reach business-to-business (B2B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) audiences. Selling to these new channels was a way to maintain profitability, and perhaps even grow, during uncertain times.

But it’s never as simple as it seems when it comes to entering new markets and channels. And there are significant obstacles that come with selling B2B and D2C. There’s good news, though: Technology can help. Read on for a quick look at three things tech can do for your business, and then download this guide to get the full story of how Avalara and Acumatica make selling B2B and D2C easier.