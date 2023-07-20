How technology can help you break through B2B and D2C obstacles

New markets and new channels mean new regulations, especially when it comes to tax compliance — and because different jurisdictions all have their own rules, trying to keep up with it all manually (or with outdated technology) can put you at risk of fines and penalties if you’re ever audited.
Avalara’s automated solutions manage the hassle for you, from calculating and applying the right rates to filing returns, managing exemption certificates (which can be key if you’re selling B2B), and more. And if you sell internationally, Avalara has tools to help you stay compliant with EU VAT regulations and laws for other markets.