Tennessee lowers economic nexus threshold from $500,000 to $100,000

Tennessee has required remote sellers to collect sales tax since July 1, 2019.

States were largely prohibited from taxing remote sales until June 21, 2018, when the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The decision overruled a long-standing physical presence rule, enabling states to tax businesses with no physical presence in the state.

Economic nexus laws exist in 43 states today, as well as in Washington, D.C., and in parts of Alaska — where there’s local sales tax but no statewide sales tax. Most economic nexus laws provide an exception for small sellers, meaning a remote business must register to collect and remit sales tax only if its sales into the state exceed a certain threshold (the economic nexus threshold). Kansas is the outlier: Making just one sale into Kansas could trigger a sales tax collection obligation.

At $500,000, Tennessee’s current economic nexus threshold is quite high; the only other states with such a high threshold are California, New York, and Texas, all of which have much larger populations. Most states that tax remote sales do so if an out-of-state business has more than $100,000 in sales in the state.

Still, there’s been no call to reduce Tennessee’s economic nexus threshold until recently. So why change it now?