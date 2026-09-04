How to test e-invoicing for France’s 2026–2027 mandate

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Test domain
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Diagnostic test scenario
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Expected result
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Evidence to retain
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Primary owner
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Scope and routing
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Classify domestic B2B, B2C, B2G, and cross-border transactions
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Correct routing between e-invoicing, e-reporting, and public platforms
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Scope matrix and classification log
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Tax/Finance
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Master data
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Validate customer and supplier business numbers and VAT IDs
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Recipient resolved in directory without manual intervention
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Master data validation report
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Finance/Data management
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Format validation
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Run Factur-X, UBL, and CII format and schema validation
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Zero schema errors or business rule rejections
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Validator report logs
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IT/Integration
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Data mapping
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Map source ERP fields to national structured elements
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All mandatory fields populated accurately from source data
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Source-to-target mapping matrix
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IT/Business analyst
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Tax determination
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Test standard, reduced, exempt, and reverse-charge VAT rules
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Line and header tax amounts match ERP postings exactly
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Tax reconciliation report
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Tax
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Platform connectivity
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Submit outbound invoices using the platform test sandbox
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Successful API authentication and transmission receipt
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API request and response logs
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IT
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Interoperability
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Send invoices to recipients on different approved platforms
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Document delivered with end-to-end transaction trace
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Interoperability test log
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Platform provider/IT
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Inbound processing
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Ingest incoming supplier invoices in supported formats
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Automatic PO matching and approval routing in AP
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AP intake logs
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Accounts payable
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Status messaging
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Simulate invoice approvals, rejections, and dispute notices
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ERP ledger statuses update automatically in real time
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Status webhook log
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Finance/IT
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E-reporting
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Submit aggregated B2C and cross-border transaction data
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Reporting files validated, formatted, and accepted
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Submission acknowledgment
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Tax/Compliance
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Negative testing
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Submit payloads with missing data or invalid tax codes
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Controlled rejection with clear, actionable error messages
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Error handling log
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IT/QA
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Archiving and audit
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Retrieve archived invoices and associated status logs
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Tamper-evident XML and readable copies retrieved quickly
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Archive retrieval test record
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Legal/Compliance
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Go-live sign-off
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Review resolved defects against agreed exit criteria
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Formal sign-off across tax, finance, and IT leaders
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Signed readiness record
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Program sponsor
You can validate internal data mappings, tax calculation logic, and file schema compliance within your own ERP or test tools. However, complete end-to-end testing, including directory lookups, platform routing, and life cycle status tracking, requires connecting to an authorised platform’s test sandbox.
Schema validation checks that an invoice file is structured correctly according to technical XML definitions. Business rule validation goes further by verifying that the data complies with legal and commercial requirements, such as matching tax rates to specific transaction types or ensuring required legal mentions are present.
E-reporting covers transactions outside domestic B2B e-invoicing, such as cross-border sales and B2C transactions. Your testing should verify that your systems correctly identify these flows, aggregate the required transaction and payment data at the correct reporting intervals, and transmit compliant reporting files.
Under the French mandate, invoices do not simply disappear after transmission; they return specific status messages indicating whether a customer has received, accepted, disputed, or paid the invoice. Testing these flows ensures your accounts receivable and credit control teams can monitor payment progress and resolve disputes without manual phone calls or emails.