Texas Comptroller ends data processing tax on marketplace fees

Before leaving office in June 2025, Former Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar amended the data processing services rule (Section 3.330), thereby extending the tax on data processing services to marketplace fees.

Amended Rule 3.330 reads, “Effective October 1, 2025, marketplace provider services may be included in taxable data processing services when they involve the computerized entry, retrieval, search, compilation, manipulation, or storage of data or information provided by the purchaser or the purchaser’s designee. For example, services provided by a marketplace provider to its marketplace seller that store product listings and photographs, maintain records of transactions, and compile analytics are taxable data processing services.”

Texas tax law needed to adapt to new technologies, Hegar wrote in September 2024. “When the Legislature imposed the sales tax on data processing services in 1987, the internet as we know it didn’t even exist. Current tax law applies to online marketplaces just as it does to the traditional businesses within our communities, and my job is to collect taxes fairly.”

In Hegar’s view, clarified in Amended Rule 3.330, marketplace transactions involved two purchasers, two sales contracts, and two taxable transactions:

The consumer owes sales tax on charges for goods or services purchased

The marketplace seller owes sales tax on charges for the marketplace provider’s data processing services

He was sympathetic to opposing opinions: In 2023 his office helped draft legislation to exempt marketplace fees from sales tax. But as he noted the following year, “Legislators have the ability to change the law, and so far, they haven’t changed this one.”

Hegar’s successor takes a different view.