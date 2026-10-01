Texas Comptroller ends data processing tax on marketplace fees

Amended Texas Administrative Code Rule 3.330 classifies many services performed by marketplace providers as taxable data processing fees effective October 1, 2025. With the 20% statutory exemption, Texas sales and use tax applies to 80% of the fees for analytics, computerized entry, data retrieval and storage, and similar data processing services.
The proposed amendment removes the data processing tax from fees associated with:
- Ecommerce marketplace seller services (e.g., Amazon, eBay, Etsy)
- Food and grocery delivery platforms (e.g., DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats)
- Pet-sitting, dog-walking, and errand-running gig apps
- Ride-hailing and transportation services
- Short-term lodging and vacation rentals
- Vehicle rental and sharing platforms
The elimination of the tax will take effect after the Comptroller’s proposed amendment to Rule 3.330 is published in the Texas Register, completes a mandatory 30-day public comment period, and is formally adopted. Until final adoption, the Texas data processing tax will continue to apply to covered marketplace fees.