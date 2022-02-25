The four biggest challenges of conducting business across the border.

Cross-border trade is one of the biggest trade opportunities today and as a country that is rapidly increasing its manufacturing base, India envisions becoming an exporter of choice. In January 2021, India’s merchandise exports were $27.24 billion - a 5.37% increase from $25.85 billion in January 2020. This number increased to $37.29 billion by the end of the year - the highest ever in the history of India. Outbound shipments during April to December 2021 crossed $300 billion, exceeding the exports of 2020-2021.

With more businesses jumping on the cross-border trade bandwagon, it is important to observe the biggest challenges while conducting business across the border.

This article highlights 3 Key challenges of cross border trade and how your business can overcome them. An additional 4th challenge which is most often overlooked by businesses and most often results in the huge monetary losses.