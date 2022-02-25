The four biggest challenges of conducting business across the border.

Very often, businesses tend to disregard cross border compliance as a critical challenge. However, penalties arising out of compliance violations can cut into a considerable chunk of profits. The process of sending goods overseas can be challenging as each country will have its own tariffs and taxes on goods. Cross border compliance laws can differ between regions, countries, states, cities, even jurisdictions. Each tax and compliance jurisdiction might have different tax rates, different deadlines, different tax rules. Additionally, cross border compliance laws are not only complicated, they are also very dynamic and can change from time to time.
For a business to succeed in any region, it is important to comply with all the prescribed compliance laws of that region. A dedicated compliance team can help keep track of changing compliance laws. However, keeping track of differing taxation systems (some countries might operate on VAT, some on GST), different tax rates, amounts, timelines, etc. across several countries can be very challenging. It is recommended that organizations opt for tax technology solutions that will help ease the compliance process. Cross border taxation software allows businesses to meet compliance requirements across different tax jurisdictions and heavily reduces the scope of tax violations with compliance automation. It also notifies businesses of tax holidays thereby allowing them to optimize their compliance operations. Avalara offers cross border compliance solutions that can help your business grow internationally. Know more about Avalara’s cross border taxation solutions.
Offering a friction-free purchase and delivery experience is crucial for any organization looking to set up internationally. To grow across borders, it is important to understand that the customer is directly related to a business’s degree of success and their establishment in an international market. However, collaborating with local partners and adhering to compliance requirements form the foundation of a well-established cross border trade system.