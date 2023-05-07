The Future of Subscription Businesses

Ubiquity

The main development in the future of subscription services is simply one of scale. In a few years, essentially any product will be available on subscription, from groceries sent to you on a weekly basis to subscriptions to public transport passes. The subscription-based economy is growing rapidly and will likely spread across a huge variety of industries in the near future.

Some of this can already be seen in the way that subscription-based businesses are becoming increasingly common across different types of commercial activity. For instance, while selling software subscriptions for business use is a fairly common concept, a much greater variety of products and services are now starting to be sold B2B on a subscription basis.



The subscription model is common in B2C companies, but its use in B2B transactions is fairly revolutionary. One key factor in this new usage is the idea of offering a premium service through subscriptions. For instance, a manufacturer of heavy equipment may continue to sell its machines to businesses via traditional transactions, but it could also offer a premium service with replacements and maintenance via the subscription model.

Customisability

To a certain extent, the growing customisability of subscription services is just a continuation of an existing trend. Look at modern on-demand streaming services in comparison to the bloated cable contracts of terrestrial television. Where customers in the past were paying for additional channels and services they didn’t want, now consumers can find a specific product suited to their needs.

This development is all down to how the subscription model works. The subscription a customer pays for can be thought of as a contract, which allows access to certain goods or benefits. Since the subscription agreement itself is intangible, it’s highly customisable.



In future, this customisability will extend into the various different industries offering subscription services. For example, customers who are subscribed to software services or grooming products will be able to create a package tailored precisely to their needs.

Flexibility

As the products sold via subscriptions become more customisable, the need to improve the customer experience will likely encourage businesses within the subscription-based economy to make the subscription contract itself as flexible as possible too.

As well as customising the benefits of the subscription, customers will be able to customise its duration — they won’t be tied into a long-term agreement. While monthly payments are the most common practice, subscriptions in future will likely have the option of weekly or yearly payments. Additionally, customers will be able to upgrade (or drop out of) a subscription whenever they like.

