The UK is making the ‘VAT tax’ digital

While digital record keeping seems a quite simple and straightforward requirement to meet (as virtually all businesses already use accounting software these days), U.S. businesses should be aware that they must record the following details at a transaction level in their systems:

The VAT on goods and services sold

The VAT on goods and services purchased

The correct tax point date (for purchase invoices received from vendors, this means recording the invoice date)

The VAT rate charged (standard rate, reduced rate, zero rate, exempt, or outside the scope of U.K. VAT)

The invoice value exclusive of VAT

Reverse charge transactions (i.e., where VAT needs to be self-accounted by the company)

Any adjustments made to the VAT return

It’s generally no longer acceptable to simply enter invoices into the system “gross” and manually carve out the VAT when the VAT return is prepared. In addition, the VAT amount reported on both sales and purchases must be in GBP currency (pound sterling). Therefore, it’s strongly recommended that U.K. sales and purchases be entered into the accounting system in this currency using the relevant exchange rates required for VAT on sales and using the GBP amount shown on the purchase invoice received from vendors.

Unlike sales tax, VAT on purchases can generally be reclaimed as a credit in the VAT return, which is why the tax amount on vendor invoices must be clearly itemized in the accounts. Many U.S. businesses have realized they may need to set up new company structures in their ERP or accounting systems as well as new tax codes and tax GL accounts to meet these digital record-keeping requirements.