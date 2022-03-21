The UK is making the ‘VAT tax’ digital

The most significant new requirement, and arguably the most challenging for businesses, is the requirement to ensure there are clear “digital links” between the underlying digital records of the transactions and the final U.K. VAT return that’s submitted via an API link. In practice this means there must be a digital audit trail relating to the movement or modification of the tax and transactional data in the digital records including:
- XML, CSV import and export, and download and upload of files
- Automated data transfer and API transfer
- Linked cells in a spreadsheet e.g., through macros or formulas
Fleetwood Mac famously sang “You would never break the chain.” According to HMRC, under Making Tax Digital, businesses can’t break the VAT digital chain. While HMRC may accept other forms of digital links in the VAT return preparation process, U.S. businesses should be aware that under Making Tax Digital, it’s no longer allowable to “cut and paste” or “copy and paste” data between reports and spreadsheets. This is a huge change. In addition, it’s no longer possible to manually reenter data when preparing the VAT return.
Furthermore, HMRC doesn’t expect there to be manual adjustments when the VAT return is being prepared. Instead, the underlying digital record in the accounting system should be adjusted, and the adjusted data flows through to the VAT return. This puts a much greater responsibility on getting VAT treatment and entry into accounts correct the first time. A great example of this is that many U.K. businesses will manually calculate the “reverse charge” on purchases of services from non-U.K. vendors when they prepare their VAT return. However, now under Making Tax Digital, HMRC would expect this to happen automatically within the accounting system or ERP. Therefore, businesses need to set up new tax codes to apply the correct VAT calculation.