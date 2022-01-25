Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes

The Principality of Liechtenstein is a German-speaking microstate located in the Alps between Austria and Switzerland. It has a customs and monetary union with Switzerland and is part of Switzerland for VAT purposes. As such, Swiss VAT is levied on goods and services in Lichtenstein, but the tax is administered locally.
Businesses that have customers in the above territories should ensure that they are correctly accounting for the right rate of VAT on sales. This may involve setting up custom tax calculation policies in their ERP, ecommerce platform or tax engine based on more granular address data.
Speak to one of our experts to discuss how Avalara can assist with correct tax rate determination