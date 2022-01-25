Top 10 special territories for VAT purposes

The Isle of Man is an island in the Irish Sea, off the coast of Great Britain. It is an internally self-governing dependency of the British Crown and its people are British citizens. However, the Isle of Man is not, and never has been, part of the UK nor is it part of the EU. There is a common tax area between the two countries resulting from an agreement between the UK and the IOM governments. The spirit of the agreement between the UK and the IOM is that IOM legislation will continue to generally mirror UK legislation and procedures, so maintaining a customs union and common indirect tax area. Isle of Man Customs & Excise administer VAT locally, although they are required to follow and implement UK policy and practices.