Transforming the partner experience through the new Avalara Partner Program

In addition to providing you and your customers with industry-leading tax compliance solutions and expertise, the Avalara Partner Program delivers a wealth of benefits, including but not limited to the following:
- Competitive financial incentives, including compensation for new products sold to existing customers, product discounts, and more
- Extensive co-marketing resources as well as market development funds to help high-growth partners accelerate business
- Eligibility for lead-generation programs and enhanced lead scoring
- Annual business planning with quarterly check-ins
- Eligibility to participate in the Partner Advisory Board
- Listing on the Avalara partner website
- Certified technical resources
Note: Some benefits are tier dependent.
You’ll also have access to robust support benefits, including a new Partner Engagement Desk accessible within the Avalara Partner Portal. Here, our team can help with program-related questions, provide guidance on the lead-submission process, assist with commission statements, and connect you with experts for technical, product, or sales assistance.
The new Avalara Partner Program provides rapid support: Premier partners can expect a one-hour expected response time and prioritization to the top of the implementation support queue; for Preferred and Authorized partners, the expected response time is four and eight hours, respectively.