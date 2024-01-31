Transforming the partner experience through the new Avalara Partner Program

This isn’t a one-size-fits-all program, because every partner is different — and every partner defines “success” differently, too. That’s why we make it easy to engage with us in the ways that work best for you:

Refer Avalara. You can earn financial incentives by using our referral process to connect customers with Avalara for industry-leading tax compliance tools and services.

You can earn financial incentives by using our referral process to connect customers with Avalara for industry-leading tax compliance tools and services. Expand services. You can build out your professional services practice and become certified to implement Avalara solutions. You can also use Avalara tools to expand your business.

You can build out your professional services practice and become certified to implement Avalara solutions. You can also use Avalara tools to expand your business. Build integrations. You can develop certified integrations or embed Avalara solutions into your technology platforms.

The program has three tiers — Premier, Preferred, and Authorized — a structure that gives you the chance to earn more as you engage more. Even those who don’t fit into one of the tiers can refer opportunities and earn incentives as registered partners.



The Avalara Partner Portal is where everything comes together: This partner-only platform allows you to easily manage all your activity, get real-time data, and access vital tools to help you thrive. Want to see your tier status? Review incentive statements? Find marketing assets, such as sample emails, newsletter content, and other materials to help you sell Avalara? It’s all in the portal, along with tutorials and other content to enhance your knowledge. You can even create a personalized dashboard for quick visibility to what matters most.