Travel marketplaces to collect Virginia sales tax and lodging tax as of October 1

Effective October, 1, 2022, intermediaries such as online travel companies, travel agents, or third-party marketplaces are responsible for collecting and remitting Virginia retail sales and use tax and transient occupancy taxes on the “room charge.”

The measures define “room charge” as the full retail price charged to the customer, before taxes. “Room charge” includes:



The charge for use of the accommodations

Any charges made in connection with rental of the accommodations

Any fee charged and retained as compensation for facilitating the sale

That’s worth repeating: Fees imposed by intermediaries are subject to Virginia sales and use tax and applicable transient occupancy taxes.



Intermediaries must remit Virginia sales and use tax to the Virginia Department of Taxation. However, they should remit local transient occupancy taxes to the applicable local tax departments, as required. The taxes must be separately stated on all invoices.



Intermediaries no longer need to remit the portion of the tax not attributable to the “accommodations fee” (i.e., the room charge less the discounted room charge, if any) to the hotel or other accommodations provider, for them to remit to the department. This requirement is eliminated as of October 1, 2022.



HB 518 and SB 651 also specify that if a transaction involves two or more accommodations intermediaries, they may agree on who will collect and remit the applicable taxes. Whichever party assumes responsibility for the tax must be registered to collect and remit tax in Virginia.

