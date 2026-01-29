The increased remote gaming duty rate of 40% will apply from 1 April 2026, for accounting periods beginning on or after that date.
Yes. Remote gaming duty applies based on the location of the customer, not the operator. Overseas businesses providing remote gaming services to U.K. customers may still be liable for U.K. gambling tax.
Remote gaming duty is charged on gross gaming yield (GGY), which is generally calculated as player stakes minus winnings paid out. The duty is applied to profits rather than total turnover.
Businesses should review existing tax processes, assess whether systems can handle the new rate, test updates ahead of April 2026, and consider automated solutions to help monitor regulatory changes, automate tax calculations, and reduce reliance on manual updates.