The increase in remote gaming duty forms part of a wider set of reforms to U.K. gambling taxes. These reforms are intended to reflect changes in how gambling services are delivered and consumed, particularly the continued growth of online and digital gambling compared to land-based gambling.



Over recent years, remote gaming has become a significant source of gambling revenue in the U.K. The government has indicated that existing duty rates no longer fully reflect the scale and profitability of the sector, prompting a reassessment of the applicable gambling tax framework.



The change is also consistent with broader trends across digital industries, where tax authorities are reviewing how value is generated and taxed in online and cross-border business models.

