According to the Business Payments Coalition, more than 250 e-invoicing service providers operate in the U.S. market, supporting over 15 invoice formats and 40+ subsets. That diversity reflects a lack of central coordination. There’s no single government authority — federal or state — with the mandate or mechanism to require or harmonise e-invoicing across the country.

Unlike countries with VAT or GST systems, the U.S. does not rely on invoices for input tax credits or compliance reporting. As a result, invoices are treated like any other business document, and no formal e-invoice standard has taken hold at a federal level. This regulatory void leaves businesses — especially SMBs — without clear guidance on where to start.