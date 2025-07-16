Despite these challenges, there is real momentum. The Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) has emerged as a nonprofit, industry-led solution to address fragmentation and unlock interoperability.
The DBNAlliance operates the B2B Digital Highway, a “four-corner” exchange model where businesses connect once via a certified access point, then send and receive structured e-invoices with any other participant. Built on global standards like UBL 2.3 and AS4, and designed for U.S. tax complexity, the framework includes machine-readable support for over 100 tax types and exemption codes, leveraging existing X12 code lists.
By supporting an open network model, the DBNAlliance removes the need for businesses to use the same provider or portal as their trading partner, reduces integration costs, and empowers small suppliers to compete on a level playing field. It also provides a potential path for future alignment with European systems — something the U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council recently cited as a strategic goal.