DBNAlliance is a U.S. initiative to bring order to a fragmented e-invoicing environment by creating an interoperable framework for exchanging invoices and business documents across multiple networks.
What DBNAlliance does
- Defines interoperability standards so businesses can exchange e-invoices securely across different platforms
- Enables a “network of networks” approach to connect participants
- Promotes standardised formats to accelerate adoption
What DBNAlliance does not do
Businesses must still comply with federal, state, and industry-specific retention laws.
Bottom line
DBNAlliance addresses how invoices move, not how long they are stored.
Case law: How courts view invoice records
Unlike tax codes and regulations, U.S. case law does not create invoice-specific storage or location mandates. Courts treat invoices — whether paper or electronic — as ordinary electronically stored information (ESI).
Duty to preserve and spoliation (FRCP 37(e))
If e-invoices are lost because preservation steps weren’t taken, courts may impose remedies or sanctions. Severe sanctions (like adverse inference) require intent to deprive; otherwise, remedies are tailored to cure prejudice.
Admissibility of e-invoices
U.S. courts do not favour paper over electronic records. Under FRE 803(6) and FRE 902(11), digital invoices can be admitted if reliability is shown.
Invoices in discovery disputes
Courts regularly assess invoice authenticity and completeness in litigation. For example, in the case of ComLab Corp. v. Kal Tire, where contested invoices raised spoliation questions.
Procurement networks and auto-deletion risks
Platforms like Ariba or SAP Business Network may auto-delete records after set periods.
No legal carve-out applies: during litigation, companies must suspend auto-deletes and preserve the full invoice trail (PO → invoice → payment).
Practical checklist
- Before disputes: Maintain a written retention schedule; ensure metadata/audit logs are retrievable.
- When disputes loom: Issue litigation holds, pause auto-deletes, capture attachments.
- In court: Prepare certifications under FRE 902(11) and show system reliability.
Bottom line
Courts apply general ESI rules, not invoice-specific ones. Preservation, authenticity, and accessibility are key.