The Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) was passed after corporate scandals at Enron and WorldCom. While not an “invoice law,” SOX has a major impact on how invoices must be stored and controlled by public companies and their auditors.

Scope of SOX

SOX applies to public companies registered with the SEC, their auditors, and often subsidiaries. Its purpose is to protect investors by ensuring the accuracy and integrity of financial reporting. Invoices fall under SOX because they are primary evidence of revenues and expenses.

Key provisions affecting invoices

Section 802: Criminalises altering or destroying records, including invoices, with intent to impede investigations. Requires auditors to retain audit workpapers and supporting records (invoices included) for seven years.

Criminalises altering or destroying records, including invoices, with intent to impede investigations. Requires auditors to retain audit workpapers and supporting records (invoices included) for seven years. Section 404: Requires management and auditors to certify the effectiveness of internal controls. Since invoices drive revenue and expense recognition, companies must ensure they are securely stored, retained, and accessible for compliance testing.

Requires management and auditors to certify the effectiveness of internal controls. Since invoices drive revenue and expense recognition, companies must ensure they are securely stored, retained, and accessible for compliance testing. Section 103: The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) requires auditors to test whether companies retain sufficient documentation to support financial statements. Invoices are routinely sampled during audits.

Practical requirements

The retention period is at least seven years for invoices forming part of the audit evidence trail. Many companies extend this to all invoices to simplify compliance. E-invoices are a valid format if they are secure, accessible, and tamper-resistant.

The following controls are required:

Access restrictions for authorised personnel only

Audit trails tracking creation, modification, or deletion

Backups and disaster recovery measures

Integrity safeguards (e.g., write-once storage, encryption)

Bottom line under SOX

The location of storage is flexible — invoices don’t have to be kept in the U.S. What matters is how they are stored: securely, unalterably, and with guaranteed accessibility for audits and investigations.