What happens if you missed U.S. sales tax registration as a U.K. business?

Many U.K. businesses assume that unless they proactively register, a U.S. state may never identify their activity. In practice, enforcement has become increasingly data-driven.
States receive information from marketplaces and payment processors through reporting frameworks such as Form 1099-K. Gross receipts data can be matched against state registration databases to identify sellers generating significant revenue without an active permit.
Marketplace facilitator reporting also increases visibility. Even where the platform collects tax, states may still see transaction volumes tied to a seller’s legal name or tax ID. Discrepancies between reported revenue and registration status can trigger nexus inquiries.
Customs and import data can also indicate recurring commercial shipments into the U.S. High-volume, repeat imports may raise questions about whether sales tax obligations have been met.
In addition, audits of U.S. customers can expose unregistered foreign vendors. If a U.S. buyer is audited and lists a UK supplier with substantial taxable purchases, the state may follow up directly with the seller.
States increasingly share enforcement trends and data insights across jurisdictions. Growth in multiple states increases visibility — particularly for businesses scaling rapidly.
Data matching and reporting mechanisms
Reported gross receipts are often compared against state registration records. If revenue appears to exceed economic nexus thresholds and no registration is found, a notice or nexus questionnaire may be issued.
Enforcement processes are becoming more automated. Audit programmes, such as those outlined by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration, illustrate how states structure inquiries and reviews.
Multistate exposure risk
One state audit can reveal activity in others. If nexus is confirmed in a primary state, authorities may examine shipping patterns, marketplace data, or financial disclosures to identify additional jurisdictions where thresholds may have been exceeded.
Once exposure is identified, compliance reviews can expand beyond a single state. For growing U.K. sellers, increased revenue often means increased visibility to multiple tax authorities simultaneously.