What happens if you missed U.S. sales tax registration as a U.K. business?

Once nexus has been triggered and registration did not occur, financial exposure typically consists of several components.

First, there is the underlying sales tax that should have been collected and remitted. If tax was not charged at checkout, the state may still assess it based on taxable sales. In most cases, this means the business must fund the tax out of its own margin.

Second, statutory interest accrues. Interest is usually calculated from the original due date of each missed return, not from the date the issue was discovered. Over multiple filing periods, this can become material.

Third, failure-to-file and failure-to-pay penalties may apply. These penalties are often calculated as a percentage of the tax due and can compound if returns were missed for several periods.

Some states may also impose negligence or accuracy-related penalties where they believe reasonable care was not exercised.

If historical records are incomplete, states may issue estimated assessments. In these cases, the burden shifts to the business to prove a lower liability by reconstructing state-level sales data.

For example, if a U.K. seller exceeded a $100,000 economic nexus threshold in Texas 18 months ago and generated $300,000 in taxable sales during that period without collecting tax, the state may assess tax on those sales plus interest and penalties. Similar exposure in multiple states multiplies the financial impact.

For U.K. businesses selling into the U.S., exposure is rarely confined to a single missed registration. It is often multistate and multiperiod — and the longer it remains unaddressed, the larger it becomes.