Registration for U.S. sales tax means obtaining a permit from a specific state before you collect tax from customers in that state. Registration does not occur automatically, and it’s not optional once a trigger is met.

Each state sets its own rules. There’s no federal (national) sales tax system. This is why US sales tax for European businesses often becomes more complex than expected as operations scale across multiple states.

Registration is the point where legal responsibility begins. Once registered, a business must:

Collect the correct tax on taxable transactions

File returns on a defined schedule

Remit the tax collected

Maintain records to support compliance

Registration is often confused with filing or reporting. It’s not the same. Registration gives you the authority to collect tax. Filing and remittance are the ongoing obligations that follow.

What sales tax registration enables

Registration allows a business to charge sales tax legally in a state. It also creates a filing cadence. Depending on the state and your sales volume, this may be monthly, quarterly, or annually. These requirements vary and can change over time.

Without registration, a business does not have the legal right to collect tax — even if it believes tax should be applied.

What happens if a business collects tax without registering

Collecting sales tax without being registered creates risk. States can treat this as improper collection. They may require repayment, impose penalties, or assess liability based on transaction history.

More importantly, registration delays often lead to retroactive exposure. If a business should have been registered earlier, states may assess tax, interest, and penalties from the point where the obligation was triggered.

For UK businesses, this is where the difference between VAT and US sales tax becomes operational. Registration is not just an administrative step, but the point at which state-level tax compliance begins.