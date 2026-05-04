U.S. sales tax registration is determined at state level. The same business activity can trigger an obligation in one state and not in another.
For U.K. businesses, this is where U.S. sales tax jurisdictions become operational rather than theoretical.
State comparison overview
State
Economic nexus threshold
Physical presence triggers
Marketplace facilitator rule
Inventory nexus
Filing frequency
California (CA)
$500,000 in sales
Yes - Employees, agents
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
Texas (TX)
$500,000 in sales
Yes - Employees, agents
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly
New York (NY)
$500,000 + 100 transactions
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
Florida (FL)
$100,000 in sales
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Annual
Illinois (IL)
$100,000 or 200 transactions
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
Pennsylvania (PA)
$100,000 in sales
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Quarterly
Ohio (OH)
$100,000 or 200 transactions
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
Washington (WA)
$100,000 in sales
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
South Dakota (SD)
$100,000 or 200 transactions
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly/Quarterly
Massachusetts (MA)
$100,000 in sales
Yes
Marketplace collects
Yes
Monthly
California
California applies a $500,000 economic nexus threshold based on revenue.
Physical presence includes employees, agents, or inventory stored in the state, including fulfilment networks.
Marketplace platforms collect tax in many cases, but sellers must still assess registration requirements where they have direct sales or broader activity.
State guidance from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration outlines how these obligations are enforced.
Texas
Texas applies a $500,000 revenue threshold with no transaction count.
Physical presence includes inventory, employees, or contractors operating in the state. Marketplace collection does not remove obligations for direct sales.
Detailed rules and filing expectations are set out by the Texas Comptroller for sales tax.
New York
New York applies a combined threshold of $500,000 in sales and 100 transactions.
Inventory, employees, and in-state activity all contribute to nexus. Marketplace rules apply, but sellers must still track thresholds independently.
Requirements and enforcement are defined by New York State Taxation and Finance.
Florida
Florida applies a $100,000 economic nexus threshold.
Physical presence includes events, temporary activity, and inventory. Marketplace platforms collect tax, but direct sales still require compliance.
State rules are administered by the Florida Department of Revenue.
Illinois
Illinois applies a threshold of $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions.
Inventory held in the state and marketplace activity both increase exposure. Registration is expected promptly once thresholds are met.
Guidance is provided by the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania applies a $100,000 threshold.
Inventory stored in the state creates immediate nexus. Marketplace facilitators collect tax, but sellers may still have reporting obligations.
State-level rules are outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Ohio
Ohio applies a $100,000 or 200 transaction threshold.
Physical presence includes inventory, employees, and contractors. Marketplace rules apply, but do not remove all obligations.
Compliance requirements are managed by the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Washington
Washington applies a $100,000 economic nexus threshold and includes broader definitions of taxable activity, covering a wide range of business operations beyond standard retail sales.
Compliance is overseen by the Washington Department of Revenue.
South Dakota
South Dakota applies a $100,000 or 200 transaction threshold and is the origin of the economic nexus model following the Wayfair decision.
Enforcement is active, with clear guidance from the South Dakota Department of Revenue.
Massachusetts
Massachusetts applies a $100,000 economic nexus threshold and enforces compliance through detailed reporting and consistent audit oversight.
Requirements are set out by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.