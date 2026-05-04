For U.K. businesses expanding into the U.S., sales tax registration is not optional. It’s triggered by activity. Unlike VAT, there’s no single national system.

“Sales tax in the USA” refers to state-level sales and use tax, where each state sets its own rules, thresholds, and enforcement approach. A business can be compliant in one state and noncompliant in another at the same time.

This is where many U.K. finance teams run into problems. Registration requirements are not based on company structure or intention. They are based on what your business does — where you sell, how you deliver, and how much activity you generate in each state.

As businesses expand, selling into the U.S. creates state-level obligations that build quickly across multiple jurisdictions.

Let’s break down what registration for U.S. sales tax actually means, the key triggers that require registration, state-by-state examples of how rules are applied, and how to stay compliant as you scale.