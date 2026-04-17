A direct pay permit is a special type of exemption that allows a buyer to purchase items tax-free from a vendor in exchange for self-reporting use tax on all their taxable purchases. A business that makes the direct pay permit election often has to meet statutory or regulatory requirements such as demonstrating the ability to self-report and remit use tax. AvaTax for Accounts Payable supports direct pay permits by automatically calculating and accruing the appropriate use tax within the Avalara platform.
Common indicators that your business may have use tax liabilities include purchases made across state lines, tax-free purchases that are later consumed internally, significant complicated spend categories (e.g., technology) and capital expenditures, and frequent vendor sales tax discrepancies. Reviewing these areas can help identify use tax compliance risk and related areas for improvement.
Sales tax is collected by the seller at the time of purchase and remitted to the state. Use tax is self-assessed and reported by the buyer when sales tax was not charged or was charged incorrectly. While the tax rate is typically the same, responsibility for reporting differs. AvaTax for Accounts Payable works with Avalara AvaTax to help businesses apply consistent tax determination across both sales and purchase transactions. Users of Avalara Vendor Exemption Management can provide vendors with their exemption certificates.