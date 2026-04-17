Key reasons you can trigger a use tax obligation for your business include what you purchase, how you use it, and where you use it.

According to Michael Cantrell, a Director in the Baker Tilly State and Local Tax (SALT) practice, “For a business with significant and varied purchases, there is inherent risk in relying solely on vendors to properly determine sales tax.”

For instance, a vendor might undercharge sales tax or calculate the wrong sales tax rate on goods or services sold to your company. A supplier might apply an incorrect exemption. Vendors sometimes overcharge sales tax as well, in which case your business must correct the mistake with the vendor, seek appropriate and allowable credits/offsets, or file a refund claim with the state. Alternatively, a vendor may not be required to charge sales tax in the state where they shipped products or provided a remote service. In these situations, your business may have to self-assess use tax.

Other times, how you do business makes the difference. You could owe use tax if your company consumes taxable goods or services that your business bought tax-free. Another common scenario is if/when your company is shifting tax situs, such as when goods are purchased in a state without a sales tax or a low sales tax rate and are then transferred and used in a taxing state or a jurisdiction with a higher tax rate.