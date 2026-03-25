The gap between VAT discipline and U.S. sales tax compliance is not theoretical. It shows up in day-to-day operations.
As businesses scale into the U.S., failures tend to emerge in how processes are executed — not in understanding that tax exists. These issues often remain hidden until an audit, a state notice, or investor due diligence surfaces them.
Delayed state registrations after crossing thresholds
One of the most common failures is late registration. A business exceeds an economic nexus threshold in a state but does not realise it immediately. Registration may happen months later — often after internal review or external advice. The problem is timing.
Liability begins when the threshold is exceeded, not when registration occurs. This creates retroactive exposure. Tax may be assessed on prior sales, along with interest and penalties.
In multistate scenarios, this compounds quickly. Several states may have been triggered at different times, each with its own lookback period.
Incorrect product taxability mapping
VAT-compliant businesses are used to relatively consistent tax treatment. In the U.S., taxability varies by state. SaaS, digital products, shipping charges, and bundled offerings may all be treated differently depending on jurisdiction.
Many businesses hardcode tax logic into systems based on initial assumptions. As they expand into more states, those assumptions no longer hold.
Incorrect mapping leads to under-collection or over-collection. Both create risk — either financial liability or customer disputes.
Incomplete exemption certificate management
In VAT systems, input tax recovery is supported by invoices and documentation. In U.S. sales tax, exemption handling works differently. If a sale is exempt — for example, a resale transaction — the seller must hold a valid exemption certificate.
Missing or invalid certificates are a common audit finding. If documentation cannot be produced, the seller may be assessed for the tax. For businesses selling business-to-business (B2B) into the U.S., this is a significant shift in responsibility.
Filing frequency mismanagement
In the U.K., VAT filing frequency is generally predictable. In the U.S., filing frequency is assigned by each state and can change based on sales volume. A business may be required to file monthly in one state, quarterly in another, and annually elsewhere.
As volume grows, states may increase filing frequency. Missed filings — even where no tax is due — can trigger penalties. Managing multiple filing calendars manually introduces risk, particularly as the number of states increases.
These failures are not caused by lack of capability. They are caused by applying VAT-based assumptions to a system that operates differently.