VAT-compliant businesses are typically disciplined. They have structured processes, defined controls, and experience managing cross-border tax obligations. However, that discipline does not translate directly into U.S. sales tax compliance.

The core issue is structural. VAT and U.S. sales tax are fundamentally different systems — in how they are applied, administered, and enforced.

For U.K. businesses, VAT operates within a centralised framework under HMRC, with defined registration thresholds and relatively consistent treatment across goods and services.

By contrast, U.S. sales tax is state-administered, fragmented, and transaction-specific. Most failures for U.K. businesses fall into four areas:

Misunderstanding structural differences between VAT and sales tax

Miscalculating when nexus has been triggered

Breaking down operationally across multiple states

Underestimating audit exposure created by incorrect assumptions

These are not theoretical issues. They are practical failures that emerge as businesses scale.

Different tax architecture

VAT is a multistage tax. Businesses charge VAT on sales and recover VAT on purchases through input tax credits. Compliance focuses on accurate reporting and reclaim.

U.S. sales tax is a single-stage tax applied at the point of sale to the end customer. There is no input credit mechanism. If tax should have been collected and was not, the liability typically sits with the seller.

This changes audit focus. VAT audits examine reclaim accuracy. U.S. sales tax audits examine whether tax was collected correctly — and whether exemptions are properly documented. The OECD International VAT/GST Guidelines highlight the multistage nature of VAT systems.

Fragmented enforcement model

In the U.K., VAT is administered by a single authority — HMRC. In the U.S., sales tax is administered independently by 45 states. Many states also allow local jurisdictions to apply additional rates and rules. There is no federal (national) U.S. sales tax authority.

This fragmentation significantly increases complexity. A business may be compliant in one state and noncompliant in another. Each state can initiate its own audit process.

Inconsistent taxability rules

VAT is generally broad-based, with consistent treatment across goods and services. U.S. sales tax is not.

Product taxability varies by state. SaaS may be taxable in one jurisdiction and exempt in another. Shipping charges, digital goods, and bundled services are treated inconsistently.

Misclassification is one of the most common audit adjustment drivers. Businesses that assume uniform treatment across states often apply incorrect tax logic at scale.