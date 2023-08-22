What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?

If you don’t send a VAT return as required by the deadline of your accounting period (e.g., monthly, quarterly, or annually), you’ll be subject to penalties points and financial penalties.
You’ll receive 1 penalty point each time you submit a return late. If you reach the penalty points threshold for your accounting period — 2 for annual returns, 4 for quarterly returns, or 5 for monthly returns — you’ll receive a £200 penalty each time you submit a late return.
Here’s an example of how it would work for a company filing VAT returns monthly:
- The company files the January 2023 VAT return late and gets 1 penalty point.
- It files the February 2023 VAT return on time, so no penalty points are assessed, but it still has 1 penalty point.
- It files a late VAT return in March and gets another penalty point, for a total of 2 points.
- It files the April VAT return on time but still has 2 penalty points.
- It’s late to file its monthly VAT returns for May and June and earns 1 penalty point for each. It now has a total of 4 penalty points.
- It gets another penalty when it files its July VAT return late and reaches 5 penalty points, the penalty points threshold for monthly filers. At this point, the company must pay a £200 penalty.
- If the company has another late VAT return, it won’t get another point because it’s already at the threshold, but it will have to pay another £200 penalty.
This chart from and HMRC webinar shows how late submission penalties would work for a quarterly filer.