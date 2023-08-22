What are the penalties for submitting a late UK VAT return?

At the start of 2023, the United Kingdom changed the way penalties and interest apply to late value-added tax (VAT) returns and payments. Businesses now get a penalty point when they submit a VAT return late, and perhaps financial penalties. Here’s what you need to know about the point penalty system — and how to avoid penalties.

For VAT accounting periods before December 31, 2022, late VAT returns and payments were subject to a VAT default surcharge.

As of January 1, 2023, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) is using a penalty points-based system that simplifies and separates penalties and interest. It’s designed to be more lenient on taxpayers who make the occasional slipup while still penalizing those who repeatedly fail to meet their obligations.