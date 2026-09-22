VAT on overseas invoices: Rules for EU and non-EU customers

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Transaction type
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Customer type
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Destination
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Place of supply
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Invoicing treatment
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Mandatory invoice text
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Physical goods
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Business (B2B)
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Outside U.K./EU
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Customer country
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Zero-rated export (0% VAT)
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“Zero-rated export:
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Physical goods
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Consumer (B2C)
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Outside U.K./EU
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U.K./EUCustomer country
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Zero-rated export (0% VAT)
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“Zero-rated export:
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General services
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Business (B2B)
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EU member state
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Customer country
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Outside scope/Reverse charge
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“Reverse charge:
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General services
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Business (B2B)
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Non-EU country
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Customer country
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Outside scope/No U.K. VAT
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“Outside the scope of
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General services
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Consumer (B2C)
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Any country
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Supplier country
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Standard domestic VAT charged
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Standard domestic tax
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Digital services
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Consumer (B2C)
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EU member state
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Customer country
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Destination EU VAT (via OSS)
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“EU VAT accounted for
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Land-related service
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Business (B2B)
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Property in U.K.
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Supplier country
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Standard domestic VAT charged
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Standard domestic tax
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Land-related service
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Business (B2B)
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Property overseas
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Overseas country
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Outside scope/Local rules apply
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“Outside scope: Service
If an overseas customer cannot provide a valid business tax identification number or commercial proof of business status, you must generally treat the transaction as a business-to-consumer (B2C) supply. For services, this typically requires charging your standard domestic VAT unless a specific place-of-supply exception applies.
Zero-rated supplies sit within your domestic VAT system but carry a 0% tax rate (commonly applied to physical exports of goods). Outside-the-scope supplies have a place of supply outside your domestic territory, meaning your domestic VAT legislation does not apply to the transaction at all (standard for international B2B services).
If an invoice issued without VAT lacks mandatory statutory wording (such as referencing the reverse charge), tax auditors may determine that the invoice is noncompliant. In some jurisdictions, authorities can reclassify the supply as a domestic transaction and assess the supplier for unpaid output VAT.
Under standard U.K. and EU customs rules, suppliers generally have three months from the date of supply to obtain official documentation proving that goods physically left the customs territory. If proof is not secured within this window, the supplier must backdate and pay standard domestic VAT on the sale.