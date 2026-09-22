VAT on overseas invoices: Rules for EU and non-EU customers

Geographic tax boundaries dictate whether regional harmonised directives or third-country export rules apply.

VAT on an invoice to an EU customer

The U.K. sits outside the EU VAT area. For U.K. businesses supplying services to EU business customers, the general B2B rule applies: the supply is outside the scope of U.K. VAT, and the EU customer accounts for VAT in their local member state under the reverse charge. For physical goods dispatched from the U.K. to an EU customer, the transaction is a standard zero-rated export from the U.K., and import VAT and customs duties are assessed when the goods enter the EU customs territory.

VAT on an invoice to a non-EU customer

Supplies to customers located outside both the U.K. and the EU (such as the U.S., Canada, Australia, or Asia) follow third-country rules. B2B services are treated as outside the scope of domestic VAT under the general place-of-supply rule. Commercial exports of goods are zero-rated, subject to retaining valid customs export documentation.

Europe, the EU, and the EU VAT territory are not the same thing

Finance teams must avoid treating continental Europe as a single fiscal bloc. Several European countries — including the U.K, Switzerland, and Norway — are not member states of the EU and operate independent national VAT regimes. Furthermore, specific regional territories within EU member states (such as the Canary Islands in Spain) sit outside the official EU VAT territory, requiring third-country export procedures rather than standard intra-community rules.