Vermont has once again changed how sales tax applies to remotely accessed software services, also known as cloud computing, software as a service, or SaaS. All sales of prewritten computer software, including prewritten software accessed remotely, are subject to Vermont sales and use tax as of July 1, 2024.

“Once upon a time everyone received software in some kind of tangible format,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “That made prewritten computer software subject to sales tax everywhere because every state’s sales tax applied to all tangible property.”

Peterson explains, “all that changed when the internet allowed software to be delivered electronically or accessed remotely. Since that time, states have struggled with whether to tax something that isn’t tangible, and if so, how to tax it given the various ways customers receive or make use of software. This has played out over the years in Vermont, which has taxed, exempted, and then taxed these products.”

For a fuller picture, we offer this brief history of how Vermont taxes remotely accessed prewritten computer software.