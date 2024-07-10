Next, the Vermont Legislature established a sales and use tax exemption for prewritten computer software accessed remotely with the enactment of Act 51; it took effect on July 1, 2015.
Per Section G.8. (Cloud Tax) of Act 51: “Charges for the right to access remotely prewritten software shall not be considered charges for tangible personal property under 32 V.S.A. § 9701(7).” The statute 32 V.S.A. § 9701(7) states that “tangible personal property” includes “prewritten computer software.”
That’s all it says — there’s nothing about how the software is accessed.
Fortunately, the Vermont sales and use tax regulations from 2019 are more descriptive. VT. Reg. § 1.9701(7)-1 reads: “‘Tangible personal property’ means personal property which may be seen, weighed, measured, felt, touched or in any other manner perceived by the senses. The statutory definition specifically includes electricity, water, gas, steam, and prewritten computer software, even if the software is delivered electronically. ‘Delivered electronically’ means delivered to the purchaser by means other than tangible storage media.”
Per VT. Reg. § 1.9701(7)-2, “‘Prewritten computer software’ means computer software, including prewritten upgrades, which is not designed and developed by the author or other creator to the specifications of a specific purchaser.”
This tax policy had a pretty good run, lasting July 1, 2015, through June 30, 2024, when it came to a screeching halt.