Video conferencing, collaboration tools, and taxes: What you need to know

As software companies that serve distributed teams for years are well aware, the remote work trend has been steadily increasing for more than a decade. Gallup’s latest findings indicate that 43% of U.S. employees work remotely some or all of the time. And with numerous studies showing how much more productive and profitable employees can be when they don’t have to commute to an office, it’s no surprise that both companies and their talent base are increasingly embracing this mode of work.

Looking ahead, the implications are clear.

Current estimates indicate the number of employees who work from home will continue to increase over the next two years, as companies that had previously not allowed teleworking become more comfortable with flexible policies in the wake of COVID-19. In one pre-pandemic survey of 2,500 employees, 95% said they’d be encouraging colleagues to join them in working remotely.

This is all great news for the companies that provide remote work technology.

Video conferencing and collaboration platforms in particular are experiencing record-high adoption. One popular video conferencing service saw 600,000 downloads in a single day as the company’s stocks soared; another collaboration platform gained more than 12 million daily users in one week. As team collaboration, customer demos, client meetings, and more are moved to online environments, global downloads of these apps have risen nearly fivefold since the start of 2020.

The growth is massive, and this boom isn’t expected to subside anytime soon, if ever. If businesses aren’t already considering the potential implications of communications tax, now’s the time for them to start.