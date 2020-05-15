Video conferencing, collaboration tools, and taxes: What you need to know

As soon as you’re aware that the complexities of communications taxes could apply to your business, the next step is preparation. The key is to put solutions in place that will:
Unify accurate calculation of all the right taxes. You may have a sales and use tax engine, but these platforms aren’t able to handle the complexities of communications taxes on their own. Tax jurisdictions across the country are working to adapt rates and regulations for fast-growing technologies like video conferencing and collaboration platforms. Moving forward, tax automation systems that unify the ability to calculate sales and use tax as well as specialized communications taxes will be crucial.
Track changes across jurisdictions. Identifying the exact locations of customers is another critical component for compliance. With special taxing jurisdictions on top of federal, state, and local jurisdictions, the volume of potential rule and rate changes that will need to be tracked can become very confusing, very fast. Using a specialized tax engine equipped with tools such as geocoding can go a long way in increasing accuracy and reducing risk.
Develop a surgical understanding of exemptions. Since these services often fall into the realm of business-to-business transactions, many of them are likely to be exempt. Government agencies, schools, houses of worship, and other entities have traditionally been exempt from a sales and use tax perspective — and the same may be true when it comes to communications taxes. In some instances, those exceptions will be similar across both types of taxes. In others, there might be some very distinct and separate rules for what qualifies as an exemption. For this reason, it’s important to have a tax engine process in place for managing exemptions and corresponding documentation.
Whether you’re an industry veteran or you’re brand new to the world of communications tax, keeping up with the many nuances is bound to be overwhelming. Getting the right systems in place today can save you from costly audits and penalties tomorrow.
Want to find out more about how you can prepare? Learn more about Avalara’s communications tax solutions or talk to someone now.