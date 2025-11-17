Washington to tax digital ads and tech services

ESSB 5814 broadens Washington’s retail sales tax considerably. Starting October 1, 2025, Washington state and local sales and use tax will apply to retail sales of:

Advertising services

“Advertising services” refers to all digital and nondigital services related to the creation, preparation, production, or dissemination of advertisements, including but not limited to the acquisition of advertising space, art direction, graphic design, layout, mechanical preparation, placement, production supervision, referrals, and rendering advice concerning the best methods of advertising products or services.

Advertising services also include the acquisition of advertising space in internet media, online referrals, search engine marketing and lead generation optimization, web campaign planning, and the monitoring and evaluation of website traffic for purposes of determining the effectiveness of an advertising campaign.

Advertising services do not include web hosting services and domain name registration; services related to newspapers, printing or publishing, or radio and television broadcasting; or services related to out-of-home advertising like billboards, naming rights, or transit ads.

See the Washington Department of Revenue for more information and examples.

Custom software and customization of prewritten software

“Custom software services” include the right to access and use custom software, and customization of prewritten computer software, where possession of the software is maintained by the seller or a third party, regardless of whether the charge for the service is per use, per user, per license, subscription, or some other basis.

Customization of prewritten software includes the right to access and use custom software, and customization of prewritten computer software to perform data processing.

Prior to October 1, 2025, sales of custom software and the customization of prewritten software were subject to the service and other activities B&O tax instead of the retailing B&O tax. See the Washington Department of Revenue interim guidance for more information and examples.

Custom website development services

“Website development services” means the design, development, and support of a website provided by a website developer to a customer. Custom website development services include services that are performed for new and existing websites, but not web hosting or domain name registration services.

See the Washington Department of Revenue interim guidance for more information and examples.

Information technology services

“IT services” include assisting with network operations and support, data entry services and data processing services, help desk services, in-person training related to hardware or software, and network system support services.

The Washington Department of Revenue considers any service that supports or assists information technology infrastructure to be taxable. These services may include providing network assessments, planning, design, migration services, network security services, system upgrades, and other network maintenance services to a client’s information technology infrastructure.

See the interim guidance for more information and examples.

Investigation, security, security monitoring, and armored car services

“Investigation services” subject to retail sales tax are generally services that rely on interviews, surveillance, and behavioral analysis: background check services, bounty hunting services, fingerprint services, lie detection and polygraph services, missing person tracing services, private detective or investigation services, and skip tracing services.

Taxable security, security monitoring, and armored car services include armored car transportation of cash and valuables, personal and event security, security guard and patrol services, and security system services and monitoring. This does not include cybersecurity services, forensic accounting services, internal human resources investigations, or locksmith services.

See the interim guidance for more information and examples.

Live presentations

Live presentations include lectures, seminars, workshops, or courses where participants attend either in person or virtually, and all participants can give, receive, and discuss information with each other in real time. To be taxable, presentations must allow for more than one attendee.

See the interim guidance for more information and examples.

Temporary staffing services

Temporary staffing is the provision of workers to other businesses on a contract or fee basis. This does not include providing workers to qualifying hospitals.

As the Legislature didn’t carve out exemptions for school districts, the department reportedly “understands that these taxes may also apply to school districts.”

See the Washington Department of Revenue interim guidance for more information and examples.

Exclusions

Advertising, data processing, and digital automated services that involve human effort remain exempt from retail sales tax if the sale is between members of an affiliate group.

Telehealth services are also excluded from DAS (and therefore taxation) under ESSB 5814. See this interim guidance for more details.