What importers need to know about Entry Type 86 low-value shipments

With the flow of low-value imports into the U.S. showing no signs of ebbing, there are rising concerns that Entry Type 86 is being exploited. Consequently, CBP has intensified scrutiny of low-value imports and the customs brokers that process them.

“CBP is taking action to ensure compliance and minimize the exploitation of the small package, or de minimis, environment,” CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller announced on May 31, 2024. “To date, CBP has suspended multiple customs brokers from participating in the Entry Type 86 Test after determining that their entries posed an unacceptable compliance risk.”

Bad actors aren’t just looking to evade taxes; Miller says they’re “exploiting the de minimis environment to move materials used to produce synthetic drugs — like fentanyl and its analogues — and other contraband into the United States.”

For this and other reasons, Congress is looking to restrict and screen Entry Type 86 imports. Various bills and proposals have been introduced, including but not limited to:

The Import Security and Fairness Act, which would exclude imported articles from non-market economy countries or countries on the priority watchlist from receiving de minimis treatment, and also require CBP to collect additional information on merchandise that may qualify for de minimis treatment (H.R. 4148, S. 2004)

The End China’s De Minimis Abuse Act, which would prohibit certain U.S. imports from receiving de minimis treatment and establish related civil penalties (H.R. 7979)

The Biden-Harris Detect and Defeat Counter-Fentanyl Proposal, which would give border officials tools to more effectively track and target small-dollar shipments

Momentum for some sort of policy change seems to be building. On July 8, 2024, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said he hopes Congress will pass legislation to “rein in the de minimis privilege.” And on August 8, a bipartisan group of lawmakers including veterans like Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon and Senator Susan Collins of Maine unveiled a bill that would tighten import requirements for low-value packages.

According to Supply Chain Dive, experts “believe some sort of change to the law will happen soon.” Exactly what that will look like is as yet unknown, but new policies will almost certainly impact compliance for importers and ecommerce businesses. When we learn more, we’ll let you know from the Avalara Tax Desk.

As international import volumes increase, so will scrutiny from customs and government authorities — especially on shipment data. A clear example of this is U.S. CBP’s heightened focus on de minimis imports. The right tools enable sellers, shippers, and compliance teams to adhere to the rapidly changing trade environment and enforcement standards.

Avalara offers a range of tariff code classification solutions that scale to meet your business’s needs. Schedule a call today for more details.

This post has been updated to reflect new developments. It was originally published on June 29, 2020.