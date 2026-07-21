For non-postal shipments eligible for the de minimis exemption prior to the Executive Order of July 30, 2025, a qualified party must file the appropriate entry type in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) starting August 29, 2025. All imports filed through ACE must be assigned the correct 10-digit Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) code.

HTS codes identify products that move across international borders. They’re sometimes called tariff codes because they drive tariff rates. It’s essential to apply the proper code to all imports because assigning the wrong HTS code can result in an incorrect rate of duty.

“10-digit HTS codes are already required for a majority of clearance processes,” explains Shane Bogdan, Director of Cross-Border Sales at Avalara, “but not everyone is providing them, nor are they being classified accurately. In some instances, organisations may be just affixing four random digits (e.g., 0000) to the end of a 6-digit HS code to make it the required 10-digit code.”

Paper entry forms or documents are no longer accepted for low-value imports, and affected products can’t be entered using Entry Type 86, or T86 (a customs entry type created for low-value imports).

Acceptable entry types include Entry Type 11 (informal) and Entry Type 01 (formal).

Entry Type 11

For Entry Type 11, the importer of record must submit a properly completed CBP Form 3461 through ACE. Required information includes the importer and entry information, shipment and transport details, the transaction value, and the 10-digit HTS code for each imported item.

Entry Type 01

The formal Entry Type 01 is required for commercial shipments with a value greater than $2,500, as well as for products subject to additional duties, quotas, or regulations. Entry Type 01 is typically filed by a licensed customs broker filing both Form 3461 and Form 7501 or only Form 7501. It also requires the 10-digit HTS code for each imported item.

Entry Type 01 must be covered by a bond ensuring payment of applicable duties, fines, penalties, and taxes.

There’s a different entry process for international mail shipments.

New duty rates for international postal shipments

From 29 August 2025 to 28 February 2026, there were two customs options for international postal shipments. Transportation carriers could select either option but needed to apply the same methodology to all postal shipments during a given period. Importers could change the methodology once per calendar month (or on another schedule determined by CBP) so long as they notified CBP at least 24 hours in advance.

Ad valorem duty methodology. Apply the duty imposed on the country of origin under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The tariff must be assessed on the value of each dutiable postal item (package). Specific duty methodology. Apply a specific duty based on the IEEPA tariff for the country of origin as follows: $80 per item for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff of less than 16%

$160 per item for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff of 16%–25% (inclusive)

$200 for countries with an effective IEEPA tariff above 25%

The specific duty methodology option was available for six months. From 28 February 2026 onwards, only the ad valorem duty methodology may be used for international postal shipments. See the CBP e-commerce FAQ and this Knowledge Article for additional guidance.