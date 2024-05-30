What is a POS system and how does it collect sales tax?

As POS systems grew more sophisticated, features like barcode scanning and inventory management have been a boon to brick-and-mortar retailers. By offering the option of both processing sales faster and tracking what they sell as they sell it, keeping appropriate stock on hand got a lot easier.
Similarly, incorporating sales tax information also simplifies the sales process for retailers. Though many assume brick-and-mortar stores only have to worry about the tax rate of the jurisdiction at their physical location, it can often be more complex. For example:
- Different items may have different tax rates. A store selling sport sneakers and fashion shoes may have to apply reduced rates to certain styles. Or grocery stores may have multiple rates for prepared foods, groceries, soda, and candy.
- Exemptions can throw a wrench in the gears. Whether the item is exempt, the buyer is exempt, or an item is being purchased for resale, a POS system must be able to account for nontaxable sales. For stores in areas with tax-exempt holidays, tracking which items qualify for temporary exemptions can be a compliance headache in and of itself.
- Multiple locations, multiple tax rates. Even if you’re opening another location just across town, tax jurisdiction borders are complicated, sometimes bisecting counties, cities, or even streets. Ensuring your POS system applies the correct sales tax rate in each location is imperative to ensuring compliance.
By integrating sales tax software with POS systems, information like item taxability, jurisdiction rates, and special exemptions can be applied without added effort from the cashier. With more robust systems, rates can be assessed based on the location of the sale, with tax information aggregated across multiple sales channels, whether online, in-store, or from the field.