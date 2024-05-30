What is a POS system and how does it collect sales tax?

In the context of retail, a point-of-sale system is any device that allows a seller to process a customer’s purchase. Like a lot of elder millennials, my experience with POS systems started with Fisher-Price and continues with self-checkout, PayPal, and Square.

Despite decades of near-daily experience with these ubiquitous systems, there was a lot I didn’t know about the technology, especially when it comes to managing the money collected at the point of sale.

Luckily, it’s part of my job to delve into a range of financial topics. After doing some digging, I’d like to share the following: